Research Analysts Set Expectations for Triumph Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Triumph Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,803,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134 over the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Stories

