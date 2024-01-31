Reservoir Media (RSVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Reservoir Media to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. On average, analysts expect Reservoir Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $458.21 million, a P/E ratio of -353.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.05. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth $1,821,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

