Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18. 1,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Residential REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Residential REIT ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 5.43% of Residential REIT ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Residential REIT ETF

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

