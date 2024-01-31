Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,060 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

ECL opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $202.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

