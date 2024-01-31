Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.