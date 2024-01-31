Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

