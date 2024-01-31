Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

Shares of MSCI opened at $602.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $543.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

