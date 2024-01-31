Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

