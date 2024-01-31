Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $9.04 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 338,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

