Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

NYSE PRI opened at $233.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.04. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.68 and a 1 year high of $233.63. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

