Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,313 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.50.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,403 shares of company stock worth $9,336,527. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.