Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,618 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $239,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,518,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,841,000 after buying an additional 163,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

