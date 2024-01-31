Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 28,489 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 102.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dropbox by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $32,536,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

