Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,662 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trex by 5.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 101.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after buying an additional 677,801 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $11,300,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 21.7% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

