Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,592 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

