Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,647 shares of company stock worth $11,690,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE COF opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.