Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.77. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.45 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

