REV Group, Inc. (REVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

REV Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.67. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after buying an additional 118,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Read Our Latest Report on REVG

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.