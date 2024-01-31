Reviewing Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medallion Financial and Chesswood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chesswood Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Chesswood Group has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 58.21%. Given Chesswood Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesswood Group is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

19.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medallion Financial and Chesswood Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $206.15 million 1.11 $43.84 million $2.34 4.20 Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.91 7.37

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chesswood Group. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesswood Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Chesswood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 21.77% 14.06% 2.22% Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Chesswood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Medallion Financial pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesswood Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medallion Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Chesswood Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

