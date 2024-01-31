Revvity (RVTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revvity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revvity Stock Up 1.0 %

RVTY stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.13. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

RVTY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revvity stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

