Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.30. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 569,760 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RIGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.