Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

