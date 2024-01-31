Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ROK stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

