Roth Capital Comments on Clearfield, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearfield in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 57.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

