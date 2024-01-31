Roth Capital Weighs in on Pinterest, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pinterest in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE:PINS opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -120.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $39.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

