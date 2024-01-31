Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.81.

TFI International Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International stock opened at $133.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TFI International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $2,545,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

