Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 22717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.49. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

