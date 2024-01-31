Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $453.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $472.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
