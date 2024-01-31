Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $453.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $472.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

