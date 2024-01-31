SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SD stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 66.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth $183,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

