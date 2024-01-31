Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAP. Scotiabank raised shares of Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$31.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.81.

Get Saputo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

Saputo Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$27.94 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.69. The firm has a market cap of C$11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.48 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9797061 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. Company insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.