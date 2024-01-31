Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.03.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.