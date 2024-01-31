Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

