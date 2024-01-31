Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.13 and a 12 month high of $169.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

