Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 353.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

HLN stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

