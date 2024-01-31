Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

