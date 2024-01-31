Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $284.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

