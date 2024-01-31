Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.