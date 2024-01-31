Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 403.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 7.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

