Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $7,328,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

