Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

