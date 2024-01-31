Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,726 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.44% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

