Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $43.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,435,000 after acquiring an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $73,895,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6,889.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 555,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.