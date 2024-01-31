Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $43.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.91.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
