Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of ALK opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after buying an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after buying an additional 91,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

