Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Raymond James’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,045,000 after buying an additional 708,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

