ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Trading 3.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.75. 48,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 159,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

