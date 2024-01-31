Sherritt International (S) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Sherritt International to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of C$36.40 million during the quarter.
Sherritt International Trading Down 1.7 %
TSE:S opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Sherritt International
Sherritt International Company Profile
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.