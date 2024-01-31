Sherritt International (S) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Sherritt International to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of C$36.40 million during the quarter.

TSE:S opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

