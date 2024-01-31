Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on Shopify
Shopify Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.