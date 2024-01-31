Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shopify (TSE:SHOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.24 billion.

