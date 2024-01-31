Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Decreases By 5.7%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 1,385,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,177.0 days.
adidas Stock Performance
ADDDF opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.83.
About adidas
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.