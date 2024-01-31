Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Decreases By 5.7%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 1,385,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,177.0 days.

adidas Stock Performance

ADDDF opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.83.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

