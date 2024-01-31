Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declines By 6.8%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $842,513. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.