Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Grows By 5.0%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 613,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,445.0 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

