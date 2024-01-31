Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Grows By 5.0%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 613,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,445.0 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.
ASICS Company Profile
